Aerovate Therapeutics (AVTE) Initiated with a Buy at Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Aerovate Therapeutics (AVTE – Research Report) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.23, close to its 52-week low of $13.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 35.0% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerovate Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AVTE in relation to earlier this year.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drugs that improve the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. Its initial focus is on advancing AV-101, dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a devastating disease impacting people in the United States and Europe.