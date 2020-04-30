Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 63.5% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, CPI Aerostructures, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings with a $55.33 average price target, a 31.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings’ market cap is currently $3.33B and has a P/E ratio of 24.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.29.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc. in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector. The Real Estate segment operates through Easton Development Company, LLC in re-zoning, entitlement, sale, and leasing of excess real estate assets. The company was founded by William O’Neil on September 29, 1915 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.