December 28, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Aerie Pharma (AERI) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

By Austin Angelo

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on Aerie Pharma (AERIResearch Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -2.4% and a 44.7% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Aerie Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Aerie Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $20.08 million and GAAP net loss of $39.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.54 million and had a GAAP net loss of $49.4 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019