Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Chad Messer maintained a Buy rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE – Research Report) on February 24 and set a price target of $14.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 42.6% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Autolus Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aeglea Biotherapeutics with a $20.00 average price target, a 159.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of human enzyme therapeutics for patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. It develops pegzilarginase, its lead investigational therapy for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency, as monotherapy in arginine-dependent cancers and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor for small cell lung cancer. The company was founded by George Georgiou and David G. Lowe in December 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.