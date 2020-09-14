Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) Gets a Buy Rating from JonesTrading

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE – Research Report), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 51.0% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aeglea Biotherapeutics with a $16.20 average price target, which is a 130.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, LifeSci Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.38 and a one-year low of $3.50. Currently, Aeglea Biotherapeutics has an average volume of 314.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency. The company was founded by George Georgiou and David G. Lowe in December 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.