Aegis Capital Thinks Medalist Diversified REIT’s Stock is Going to Recover

Aegis Capital analyst Benjamin Zucker maintained a Buy rating on Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.76, close to its 52-week low of $1.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Zucker is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 51.9% success rate. Zucker covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Saratoga Investment, Global Net Lease, and Sachem Capital.

The the analyst consensus on Medalist Diversified REIT is currently a Hold rating.

Based on Medalist Diversified REIT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.52 million and GAAP net loss of $1.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.54 million and had a GAAP net loss of $686.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MDRR in relation to earlier this year.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. engages in acquiring, repositioning, renovating, leasing and managing income-producing real estate. It focuses on commercial properties, flex-industrial, retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and hospitality. The company was founded on September 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MA.