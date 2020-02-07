February 7, 2020   Technology, Top Market News, Top News   No comments

Aegis Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Twitter (TWTR)

By Carrie Williams

Aegis Capital analyst Victor Anthony maintained a Hold rating on Twitter (TWTRResearch Report) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Anthony is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 66.2% success rate. Anthony covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and The Meet Group.

Twitter has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $38.44, a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Twitter’s market cap is currently $29.82B and has a P/E ratio of 18.77. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.54.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions, and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019