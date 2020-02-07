Aegis Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Twitter (TWTR)

Aegis Capital analyst Victor Anthony maintained a Hold rating on Twitter (TWTR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Anthony is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 66.2% success rate. Anthony covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and The Meet Group.

Twitter has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $38.44, a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Twitter’s market cap is currently $29.82B and has a P/E ratio of 18.77. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.54.

Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions, and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations.