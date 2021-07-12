Aegis Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Entera Bio (ENTX)

Uncategorized

Aegis Capital analyst Nathan Weinstein reiterated a Buy rating on Entera Bio (NASDAQ: ENTX) on June 23 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.75.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Entera Bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.00, implying a 103.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 16, B.Riley Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Weinstein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 42.2% success rate. Weinstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Kindred Biosciences, and Enveric Biosciences.

Based on Entera Bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $157K and GAAP net loss of $9.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $42K and had a GAAP net loss of $2.92 million.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.