July 12, 2020

Aegis Capital Reiterates Buy on Matinas BioPharma Shares, Sees 358% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report published on 5/12, Aegis Capital analyst Nathan Weinstein reiterated a Buy rating on Matinas BioPharma (NYSE MKT:MTNB)with a price target of $3.25, which implies an upside of 358% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Nathan Weinstein has a yearly average return of -25.6% and a 25.8% success rate. Weinstein has a -62.8% average return when recommending MTNB, and is ranked #6537 out of 6765 analysts.

All the 6 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Matinas BioPharma Holdings stock a Buy. With a return potential of 369.5%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $3.33.

