Aegis Capital Reiterates Buy on Global Net Lease Shares, Sees 58% Upside For The Stock

In a research report released on 3/3, Aegis Capital analyst Benjamin Zucker reiterated a Buy rating on Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)with a price target of $21.5, which represents a potential upside of 58% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Benjamin Zucker has a yearly average return of -7.8% and a 50.0% success rate. Zucker has a -27.5% average return when recommending GNL, and is ranked #5129 out of 6520 analysts.

Out of the 4 analysts polled by TipRanks, 3 rate Global Net Lease stock a Buy, while 1 rates the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 59.2%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $21.63.