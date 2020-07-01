Aegis Capital Reiterates Buy on Dynatronics Shares, Sees 60% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report issued on Tuesday, Aegis Capital analyst Nathan Weinstein reiterated a Buy rating on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)with a price target of $1.45, which implies an upside of 60% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Nathan Weinstein has a yearly average return of -27.0% and a 23.3% success rate. Weinstein has a -23.0% average return when recommending DYNT, and is ranked #6519 out of 6738 analysts.

All the 3 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Dynatronics stock a Buy. With a return potential of 113.0%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $1.93.