Aegis Capital Reiterates Buy on Daré Bioscience Shares, Sees 403% Upside For The Stock

In a research report issued on Wednesday, Aegis Capital analyst Nathan Weinstein reiterated a Buy rating on Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)with a price target of $5, which represents a potential upside of 403% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Nathan Weinstein has a yearly average return of -25.6% and a 25.8% success rate. Weinstein has a 20.4% average return when recommending DARE, and is ranked #6537 out of 6765 analysts.

All the 4 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Daré Bioscience stock a Buy. With a return potential of 340.2%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $4.38.