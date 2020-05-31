Aegis Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

Uncategorized

In a report issued on April 23, Nathan Weinstein from Aegis Capital reiterated a Buy rating on SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ: SCYX), with a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.75.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SCYNEXIS is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.38, implying a 461.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $5.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Weinstein is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -31.7% and a 18.5% success rate. Weinstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Stemline Therapeutics, and Dynatronics.

The company has a one-year high of $1.44 and a one-year low of $0.50. Currently, SCYNEXIS has an average volume of 936.7K.

SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections. The company was founded by Scot Kevin Huber, Terry Eugene Marquardt, Pierre Bernard Jacques Monnet, Russell J. Outcalt, and Yves Joseph Ribeill on November 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.