Aegis Capital Initiates a Buy Rating on OLB Group (OLB)

OLB Group (OLB – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $7.00 price target from Aegis Capital analyst Aegis Capital Corp. yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.83.

OLB Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

OLB Group, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. It offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers, and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with a wide range of products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding, and other capital raising initiatives. The company was founded by Ronny Yakov on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.