Aegis Capital Believes UMH Properties (NYSE: UMH) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Aegis Capital Corp. from Aegis Capital maintained a Buy rating on UMH Properties (UMH – Research Report), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.03, close to its 52-week high of $24.38.

UMH Properties has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.00, which is a 16.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.38 and a one-year low of $12.39. Currently, UMH Properties has an average volume of 231.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UMH in relation to earlier this year.

UMH Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. The firm designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.