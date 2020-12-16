Adyen (ADYYF) Gets a Hold Rating from Compass Point

Compass Point analyst Michael Del Grosso maintained a Hold rating on Adyen (ADYYF – Research Report) on October 28 and set a price target of EUR1440.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2297.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Grosso is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 82.8% success rate. Grosso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Global Payments.

Adyen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1868.42, a -16.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, Rosenblatt Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR1615.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Adyen’s market cap is currently $67.71B and has a P/E ratio of 325.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 56.94.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.