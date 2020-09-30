Adyen (ADYYF) Gets a Buy Rating from UBS

UBS analyst Hannes Leitner maintained a Buy rating on Adyen (ADYYF – Research Report) today and set a price target of EUR1817.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1902.01.

Leitner has an average return of 92.2% when recommending Adyen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adyen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1672.04, representing a -11.9% downside. In a report issued on September 17, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR1700.00 price target.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.