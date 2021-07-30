Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Luca Issi maintained a Hold rating on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM – Research Report) on July 23 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.38, close to its 52-week low of $2.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Issi is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.0% and a 34.4% success rate. Issi covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Intellia Therapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Adverum Biotechnologies has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.40, a 43.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Cantor Fitzgerald also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $3.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Adverum Biotechnologies’ market cap is currently $233.1M and has a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.56.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that engages in the development of novel gene therapies to treat patients with sight-threatening ophthalmic diseases. It focuses on treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hereditary angioedema, friedreich’s ataxia, severe allergy, color vision deficiency, and juvenile x-linked retinoschisis. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr. and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.