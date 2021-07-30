July 30, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

By Carrie Williams

RBC Capital analyst Luca Issi maintained a Hold rating on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVMResearch Report) on July 23 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.38, close to its 52-week low of $2.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Issi is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.0% and a 34.4% success rate. Issi covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Intellia Therapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Adverum Biotechnologies has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.40, a 43.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Cantor Fitzgerald also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $3.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Adverum Biotechnologies’ market cap is currently $233.1M and has a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.56.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that engages in the development of novel gene therapies to treat patients with sight-threatening ophthalmic diseases. It focuses on treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hereditary angioedema, friedreich’s ataxia, severe allergy, color vision deficiency, and juvenile x-linked retinoschisis. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr. and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019