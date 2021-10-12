Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Receives a Hold from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Mani Foroohar maintained a Hold rating on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.05, close to its 52-week low of $2.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -18.6% and a 34.3% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Adverum Biotechnologies has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.83.

Adverum Biotechnologies’ market cap is currently $201.2M and has a P/E ratio of -1.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.53.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ADVM in relation to earlier this year.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that engages in the development of novel gene therapies to treat patients with sight-threatening ophthalmic diseases. It focuses on treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hereditary angioedema, friedreich’s ataxia, severe allergy, color vision deficiency, and juvenile x-linked retinoschisis. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr. and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.