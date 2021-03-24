Advantage Solutions (ADV) Receives a New Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Advantage Solutions (ADV – Research Report) today and set a price target of EUR15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 65.5% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Advantage Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.77.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ADV in relation to earlier this year.

Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.