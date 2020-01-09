Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF) Receives a Hold from CIBC

CIBC analyst Jamie Kubik maintained a Hold rating on Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Kubik is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -16.1% and a 25.9% success rate. Kubik covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Resources, Freehold Royalties, and PrairieSky Royalty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advantage Oil & Gas with a $2.16 average price target.

Based on Advantage Oil & Gas’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $20.34 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $19.05 million.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploitation, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses on the development and delineation of Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress properties. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.