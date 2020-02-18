Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Gets a Buy Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Buy rating on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.25, close to its 52-week high of $78.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 53.6% success rate. Hosseini covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Super Micro Computer.

Advanced Energy Industries has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $83.67.

Based on Advanced Energy Industries’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $7.62 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $19.41 million.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products are used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing. The company also supplies related instrumentation products for advanced temperature measurement and control; electrostatic instrumentation products for test and measurement applications; and gas sensing and monitoring solutions for multiple industrial markets. Advanced Energy Industries was founded by Douglas S. Schatz in 1981 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, CO.