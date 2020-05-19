Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Advance Auto Parts (AAP – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $137.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 68.8% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advance Auto Parts with a $132.45 average price target, a -5.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Advance Auto Parts’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.11 billion and net profit of $95.91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.11 billion and had a net profit of $53.44 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.