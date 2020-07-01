Adtran (ADTN) Receives a Buy from MKM Partners

Uncategorized

In a report issued on June 11, Michael Genovese from MKM Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Adtran (NASDAQ: ADTN), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.61.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adtran is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.33, a 22.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Genovese is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 54.9% success rate. Genovese covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Cisco Systems, and NeoPhotonics.

Based on Adtran’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $115 million and GAAP net loss of $9.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $144 million and had a net profit of $770K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ADTN in relation to earlier this year.

ADTRAN, Inc. engages in the provision of networking and communications equipment. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products. The Services and Support segment offers ProCloud managed services, network installation, engineering and maintenance services, and fee-based technical support and equipment repair/replacement plans. The company was founded by Mark C. Smith in November 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.