Adtran (ADTN) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Richard Valera maintained a Hold rating on Adtran (ADTN – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 63.2% success rate. Valera covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Audiocodes, Lantronix, and Harmonic.

The the analyst consensus on Adtran is currently a Hold rating.

Based on Adtran’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.66 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.45 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ADTN in relation to earlier this year.

ADTRAN, Inc. engages in the provision of networking and communications equipment. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.