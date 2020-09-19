ADO Properties SA (ADPPF) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

In a report issued on September 18, Thomas Neuhold from Kepler Capital downgraded ADO Properties SA (ADPPF – Research Report) to Hold, with a price target of EUR26.23. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.65, equals to its 52-week high of $29.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Neuhold ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.8% and a 40.8% success rate. Neuhold covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA, Deutsche Wohnen, and IMMOFINANZ AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for ADO Properties SA with a $30.09 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ADO Properties SA’s market cap is currently $2.13B and has a P/E ratio of 3.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.64.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ADO Properties S.A. engages in the ownership and management of real estate properties. It operates through the Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The Residential Property Management segment comprises rent and management of the residential properties, which includes the modernization and maintenance of the properties, the management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units. The Privatization segment includes aspects of the preparation and execution of the sale of units, as well as modernization, maintenance and management, and generates rental income for non-vacant units. The company was founded by Rabin Savion in 2006 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.