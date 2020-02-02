February 2, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Adient (ADNT) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

By Carrie Williams

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Hold rating on Adient (ADNTResearch Report) on January 31 and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.71, close to its 52-week high of $26.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 50.9% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

Adient has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.17, representing a 1.3% upside. In a report issued on January 22, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.40 and a one-year low of $12.15. Currently, Adient has an average volume of 1.33M.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanism, and Interiors segments.

