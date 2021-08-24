Adicet Bio (ACET) Receives a Buy from JonesTrading

In a report issued on August 13, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading maintained a Buy rating on Adicet Bio (ACET – Research Report), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.25, close to its 52-week low of $6.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 36.2% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Silverback Therapeutics.

Adicet Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.50, implying a 325.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $21.40 and a one-year low of $6.25. Currently, Adicet Bio has an average volume of 160.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ACET in relation to earlier this year.

