Adicet Bio (ACET) Receives a Buy from JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst Reni Benjamin reiterated a Buy rating on Adicet Bio (ACET – Research Report) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Benjamin is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.4% and a 35.9% success rate. Benjamin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Adicet Bio with a $30.00 average price target, which is a 210.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 11, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Based on Adicet Bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.81 million and GAAP net loss of $10.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.47 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.46 million.

