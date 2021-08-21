Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.34.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 27.6% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Adial Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

Adial Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $67.8M and has a P/E ratio of -3.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.95.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist is in Phase 3 clinical trial. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.