Adesto Technologies (IOTS) Receives a Hold from Loop Capital Markets

In a report released today, David Williams from Loop Capital Markets maintained a Hold rating on Adesto Technologies (IOTS – Research Report), with a price target of $12.55. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Williams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 65.0% success rate. Williams covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Power Integrations, and Monolithic Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adesto Technologies is a Hold with an average price target of $12.44.

Based on Adesto Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.57 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.88 million.

Adesto Technologies Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of non-volatile memory products. It offers DataFlash, Fusion Serial Flash, Standard Serial Flash, EcoXiP, Mavriq and Moneta. The company was founded by Narbeh Derhacobian, Ishai Naveh, and Shane Hollmer in January 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.