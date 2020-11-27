November 27, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Adecco Group AG (AHEXY) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Morgan Stanley

By Ryan Adsit

Morgan Stanley analyst Anvesh Agrawal downgraded Adecco Group AG (AHEXYResearch Report) to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.90, close to its 52-week high of $32.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Agrawal is ranked #2440 out of 7111 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adecco Group AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $64.00.

Adecco Group AG’s market cap is currently $9.69B and has a P/E ratio of 361.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.00.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco, Adia, Badenoch & Clark, LEE HECHT HARRISON, MODIS, pontoon, Spring, and YOSS. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

