Adamis Pharma (ADMP) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Hold rating on Adamis Pharma (ADMP – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.79.

The the analyst consensus on Adamis Pharma is currently a Hold rating.

Adamis Pharma’s market cap is currently $167.6M and has a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ADMP in relation to earlier this year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and sales of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical and other drug products. It offers Symjepi product for allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction (ED), markets. The company was founded in June 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.