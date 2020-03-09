March 9, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Andrew Uerkwitz from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Activision Blizzard (ATVIResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 55.9% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Electronic Arts, Axon Enterprise, and Turtle Beach.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Activision Blizzard with a $68.39 average price target.

Based on Activision Blizzard’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.97 billion and net profit of $525 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.36 billion and had a net profit of $650 million.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. The Activision segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

