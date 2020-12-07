Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM – Research Report), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 58.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Actinium Pharmaceuticals with a $38.75 average price target, implying a 257.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $147.3M and has a P/E ratio of -4.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.11.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage, Biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing and potentially commercializing therapies to cell therapies. The firm’s proprietary technology platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells. Its product pipeline includes Iomab-B, Actimab-A, and Actimab-M. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.