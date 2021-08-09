Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS – Research Report), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 35.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bausch Health Companies, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aclaris Therapeutics with a $34.50 average price target, implying a 135.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Leerink Partners also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Based on Aclaris Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.78 million and GAAP net loss of $28.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.41 million and had a GAAP net loss of $15.59 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ACRS in relation to earlier this year.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative and differentiated therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology. The Contract Research segment provides laboratory services under contract research arrangements to pharmaceutical and biotech companies. The company was founded by Neal S. Walker, Frank Ruffo, Kamil Ali-Jackson, Christopher V. Powala, and Stuart D. Shanler in July 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.