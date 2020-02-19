ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating on ACI Worldwide (ACIW – Research Report) today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 81.6% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Fiserv.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ACI Worldwide with a $42.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ACI Worldwide’s market cap is currently $3.84B and has a P/E ratio of 39.69. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.63.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ACI Worldwide, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise, ACI on Demand, and Corporate and Other.