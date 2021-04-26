April 26, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

By Jason Carr

After Oppenheimer and Piper Sandler gave Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACHL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Chardan Capital. Analyst Geulah Livshits reiterated a Buy rating on Achilles Therapeutics today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 75.3% and a 70.6% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Achilles Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00, which is a 55.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Achilles Therapeutics PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is developing novel cancer immunotherapies targeting clonal neoantigens. The company has two ongoing trials, the CHIRON trial in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer and the THETIS trial in patients with recurrent or metastatic melanoma.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019