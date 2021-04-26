Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL – Research Report) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 42.4% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Achilles Therapeutics with a $24.00 average price target, implying a 48.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Achilles Therapeutics PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is developing novel cancer immunotherapies targeting clonal neoantigens. The company has two ongoing trials, the CHIRON trial in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer and the THETIS trial in patients with recurrent or metastatic melanoma.