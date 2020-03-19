Acer Therapeutics (ACER) Receives a Hold from Needham

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Hold rating on Acer Therapeutics (ACER – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.02, close to its 52-week low of $1.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.8% and a 30.7% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Acer Therapeutics with a $10.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.25 and a one-year low of $1.87. Currently, Acer Therapeutics has an average volume of 70.66K.

Acer Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes Edsivo and ACER-001. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.