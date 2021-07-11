Accolade (ACCD) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Stephanie Davis assigned a Buy rating to Accolade (ACCD – Research Report) on July 8 and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 66.4% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Nuance Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Accolade with a $62.60 average price target, representing a 18.1% upside. In a report issued on June 29, Bank of America Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $65.25 and a one-year low of $29.50. Currently, Accolade has an average volume of 646.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ACCD in relation to earlier this year.

Accolade Inc offers technology-enabled solutions that help people better understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits. it generates revenue through providing personalized health guidance solutions to members.