Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Gets a Buy Rating from Piper Sandler

In a report released today, Rachel Vatnsdal from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX – Research Report), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.21.

Accelerate Diagnostics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00, a 21.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Craig-Hallum also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Accelerate Diagnostics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.34 million and GAAP net loss of $21.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.75 million and had a GAAP net loss of $21.72 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AXDX in relation to earlier this year.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. Its products include Accelerate Pheno and Accelerate PhenoTest. The company was founded on May 26, 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.