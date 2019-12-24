Acasti Pharma (ACST) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Acasti Pharma (ACST – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 58.2% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Acasti Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.52.

The company has a one-year high of $3.08 and a one-year low of $0.66. Currently, Acasti Pharma has an average volume of 2.22M.

Acasti Pharma, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical applications of its licensed rights for cardiovascular diseases. It focuses on the research of prescription drugs using omega-3, fatty acids derived from krill oil. The company was founded by Henri Harland on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.