Acasti Pharma (ACST) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Buy rating on Acasti Pharma (ACST – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.38, close to its 52-week low of $0.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 38.3% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Miragen Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acasti Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.26.

The company has a one-year high of $3.08 and a one-year low of $0.35. Currently, Acasti Pharma has an average volume of 4.84M.

Acasti Pharma, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical applications of its licensed rights for cardiovascular diseases. It focuses on the research of prescription drugs using omega-3, fatty acids derived from krill oil. The company was founded by Henri Harland on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.