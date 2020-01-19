ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Receives a Buy from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov assigned a Buy rating to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD – Research Report) on January 14. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 47.5% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $56.42, implying a 25.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $53.70 and a one-year low of $20.12. Currently, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.49M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ACAD in relation to earlier this year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. It operates through development and commercialization of innovative medicines segment.