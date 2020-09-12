Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report issued on March 9, John Ransom from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 59.1% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, HCA Healthcare, and UnitedHealth.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Acadia Healthcare with a $35.00 average price target, implying a 21.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Acadia Healthcare’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $750 million and net profit of $41.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $789 million and had a net profit of $48.14 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ACHC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, William Grieco, a Director at ACHC bought 5,000 shares for a total of $21,600.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Acadia Healthcare Co., Inc. engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services. The U.K. Facilities segment provides inpatient services through facilities, including mental health hospitals, clinics, care homes, schools, colleges, and children’s homes. The company was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.