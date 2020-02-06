Abiomed (ABMD) Initiated with a Hold at BTIG

Abiomed (ABMD – Research Report) received a Hold rating from BTIG analyst Marie Thibault yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $190.73.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Abiomed with a $219.00 average price target.

Based on Abiomed’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $13.07 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $44.86 million.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.