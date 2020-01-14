January 14, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Abercrombie Fitch (ANF) Receives a Hold from Robert W. Baird

By Ryan Adsit

Robert W. Baird analyst Mark Altschwager maintained a Hold rating on Abercrombie Fitch (ANFResearch Report) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Altschwager is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 49.3% success rate. Altschwager covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Urban Outfitters, TJX Companies, and Sally Beauty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Abercrombie Fitch is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.67, which is a -8.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 30, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $30.63 and a one-year low of $13.58. Currently, Abercrombie Fitch has an average volume of 2.15M.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands. The company was founded by David Abercrombie in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, OH.

