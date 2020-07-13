Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.7% and a 54.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $5.19 and a one-year low of $1.35. Currently, Abeona Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.03M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of gene therapy for severe and life threatening rare diseases. It programs include EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and ABO-101 (AAV NAGLU), an AAV based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type B (MPS IIIB). The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, NY.