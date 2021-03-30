AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) Gets a Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank analyst Gal Munda reiterated a Buy rating on AbCellera Biologics (ABCL – Research Report) today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.29, close to its 52-week low of $23.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Munda is ranked #915 out of 7406 analysts.

AbCellera Biologics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.80.

AbCellera Biologics Inc is a biotechnology company. The company develops antibodies to treat highly infectious diseases and various other types of diseases.